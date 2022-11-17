5 things to do in DeKalb County: Moonlight Magic, Artisan Christmas Market, “Clue: On Stage” and more

1. Enjoy a live music performance at Northern Illinois University which will feature at Thai Music Concert from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Recital Hall of the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Stage Coach Players’ will kick off its “Clue: On Stage” showings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stage Coach Players theater building, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Curtain will also go at 7:30 p.m. Friday with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday (no Saturday night show), and Sunday.

The comedy play is based on the 1985 film.

For information, call 815-758-1940, or visit stagecoachplayers.com.

3. Head to downtown Sycamore between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday for Moonlight Magic, an evening where store windows will come alive.

It’s the unofficial annual kickoff to the holiday shopping season in Sycamore, and it’s open to all, sponsored by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown area businesses will host shoppers throughout the evening, and feature live performers, musicians and other artists, and perhaps a special visit from Santa Claus.

Sales displays will also feature in some participating stores.

For information, visit www.discoversycamore.com.

4. Get in the holiday spirit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at OpenDoor Coffee’s Artisan Christmas Market, 502 W. Main St. in Genoa.

Those in search of a unique, small town event which, according to event organizers, promises to be akin to an “old-time European Christmas market,” with outside booths will enjoy this event at OpenDoor’s new location.

The booths will feature handmade, vintage and artisanal gifts. The event also will feature live music, a hot brunch or lunch spread, a photo booth, hot cocoa and peppermint lattes on tap, and even Santa Claus himself.

OpenDoor will have a campfire going in the shop’s backyard, and indoor seating and ordering will also be available.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

5. More shopping awaits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the Holiday Artist and Maker’s Market at Blumen Gardens, 325 Edward St. in Sycamore.

More than 25 local handmade artists and makers will feature at this festive market.

For information, visit www.blumengardens.com/events.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.