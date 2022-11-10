Family of Sycamore mother, son slain in 2016 want their accused killer to stand trial 3 years after his arrest

Jonathan Hurst, now 52, faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Robert J. Wilson, 64, and his mother Patricia A. Wilson, 85, on Aug. 14, 2016. The mother and son were found brutally stabbed and beaten to death inside their country home on Old State Road. Hurst (shown here in this Nov. 9, 2022 status hearing from the DeKalb County Jail) was arrested and charged Feb. 24, 2020. (Inset by Kelsey Rettke, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)