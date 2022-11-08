Sandwich man sentenced to four years for possession of child pornography

Jose A. Medellin, 26, of the 300 block of Wentworth Drive, Sandwich, was sentenced by DeKalb County Judge to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for three counts of possession of child pornography of a victim young than 13, according to a Nov. 7, 2022 news release from the Illinois attorney general’s office. Medellin was arrested in Dec. 2020, records show. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)