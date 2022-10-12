Trial to begin for former Sycamore man, convicted sex offender on 2019 child sex assault charges

SYCAMORE – A criminal trial is set to begin Wednesday for a former Sycamore man and convicted sex offender who’s been out of jail for three years after posting bond on 2019 charges that he sexually abused two area boys.
Ronald J. Bieberitz Sr., 54, of the 1100 block of South 15th Street in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, already was a convicted sex offender out on parole when he received new charges in early 2019, court records show.
Bieberitz was charged in January 2019 with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child in connection with incidents alleged between November 2013 and July 2015 when he lived in Sycamore. He’s also charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and enticing a child to undress related to incidents prosecutors alleged happened between February 2012 and February 2013, according to court records.
If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Bieberitz could face up to 30 years in jail.
A grand jury indicted Bieberitz on seven charges Feb. 25, 2019, court records show. A bench trial was initially set for Aug. 3 but was continued. The bench trial – where a judge instead of a jury decides his fate – is expected to convene in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick at 9 a.m. Wednesday in courtroom 220 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.
The former Sycamore man is accused of sexually assaulting two Kingston boys, one younger than 13 and another between 13 and 17, according to DeKalb County court records.
Biebertiz’s criminal history shows a pattern of sexual predatory behavior. He was sentenced June 18, 2015 to five years in prison for molesting a boy younger than 13 in a Sycamore house where he lived at the time, records show. He was paroled June 27, 2017 and was projected to be discharged April 5, 2019, records state.
A $100,000 warrant was issued by a DeKalb County judge for Bieberitz’s arrest Jan. 17, 2019 on the latest charges, records show. He posted $10,000 bail Jan. 31, 2019 and was released.
Three generations of Bieberitzes have been convicted of sexually abusing children. Bieberitz’s father, Gerald, 73, is serving a 10-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child, stemming from two incidents in DeKalb involving a girl younger than 13 in 1999, when Gerald Bieberitz was 60, court records show. He’s projected to be paroled in January 2024.
Ronald Bieberitz Jr., 30, was convicted in June 2016 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sentenced to five years in prison. He has since been released, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.