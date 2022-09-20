Genoa man accused of punching high school employee, prompts school lockdown : Cops

GENOA – A Genoa man faces criminal charges after police said he attacked a Genoa-Kingston High School staffer outside the building, prompting a soft lockdown of the school.
Nedzad Music, 41, of Genoa, is charged with aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. If convicted, Music could face up to 10 years in jail.
Police were called to Genoa-Kingston High School around 8 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspicious subject, according to a Monday news release from the Genoa Police Department.
School officials told a Genoa school resource police officer that a man, later identified as Music, was “acting strangely” on school property, the release states.
Music was reportedly denied access to the school building, and then left the vestibule, an outdoor hallway area.
A high school employee then attempted to talk with Music and offered him assistance, the release states.
In response, Music allegedly grabbed the employee at the back of the neck and punched the male employee in the stomach before leaving, police said.
The high school was placed on a soft lockdown until police found Music near Market Street in a grassy field, about a half mile away.
Genoa police said the high school employee was not injured, and the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes after Music was arrested.
During a Saturday bond hearing, Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery set Music’s bond at $250,000. Music would need to post $25,000 to be released from jail, according to DeKalb County court records.
Music is represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, which filed a motion to reduce his bond Monday.
An order for Music to undergo a fitness evaluation was also filed Monday, according to court records.
Music was ordered to appear again for a status hearing in front of a DeKalb County judge at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13.