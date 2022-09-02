Portion of First Street closed for house fire in DeKalb

DeKALB – A portion of First Street in DeKalb was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after crews responded to a house fire across from Clinton Rosette Middle School, said DeKalb police.

The fire was not related to the school, and was believed to have been started from a dryer inside the home, said a DeKalb police officer on scene around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from the surrounding countywide departments also responded.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.