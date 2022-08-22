Ellwood Steak and Fish House to come under new ownership in DeKalb

DeKALB – A DeKalb steakhouse on Sycamore Road is coming under new ownership, and the restaurant would continue its operations with slightly amended weekend hours, according to a proposal headed to the DeKalb City Council this week.

The new ownership, 4 Guys LLC, hopes to obtain a restaurant and bar/liquor license for the Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, pending city council approval. The council is expected to take up the matter during a vote Monday at its regular meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

If approved, the city intends to view the liquor license as conditional until the requirements laid out in the resolution are met. In doing so, it gives the business time to apply for a state of Illinois liquor license, which is required to purchase liquor and supplies, according to documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting.

The city would generate an initial issuance fee of $10,766 by extending a restaurant/bar liquor license to Ellwood Steak and Fish House, according to city documents. An annual renewal fee of $2,692 is typically assessed for licenses of this type. But the business’ cost will be reduced by 50% as the initial liquor license will be issued eight months into the current licensing term, which normally begins Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31.

City staff is recommending council approval subject to a set of conditions prior to issuing the license.

Among other things, the resolution stipulates that the owners must maintain a fire life safety license for the premises, adhere to the building occupancy limit of 150, successfully pass all background investigations, obtain a state of Illinois liquor license prior to commencing liquor operations. The owners and employees would also be required to successfully complete a certified alcohol server education program, abide by municipal codes and ordinances and remit all required taxes.

Ellwood Steak and Fish House is proposing that its hours of operation remain Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 10 p.m., with updated hours Friday and Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 12 to 10 p.m.

According to its website, the restaurant’s current hours for Friday and Saturday are 12 to 10 p.m. and 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant would remain closed on Mondays.