Weekend rainstorms cancel Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show

GENOA – Scattered thunderstorms and rainfall which began Friday night and is expected to last through Sunday forced the cancelation of the 8th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show, event organizers said Saturday.

The show was meant to draw crowds to downtown Genoa for a day filled with antique car shows, festival fare and family-friendly activities.

Organizers with the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancelation Saturday morning in a series of social media posts on Facebook.

As excited as we were for the Cruisin’ Genoa Car Show, Mother nature had other plans,” the post reads. “Do [sic] to Thunderstorms and heavy rains the decision has been made to cancel the car show. Keeping everyone safe is our main priority. We are as disappointed as you are.”

In a video posted to the chamber’s Facebook page, chamber executive director Krissy Johnson thanked event sponsors and pulled a winner for the 50/50 raffle, Gene Bradford, who won $170.

Wet weather is expected throughout the weekend in much of DeKalb County, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts temperature highs in the mid-70s and lows down to 60s at night.

Rain is expected throughout the day, and DeKalb County remains under a hazardous weather outlook, with elevated thunderstorm risk that could bring with it limited flooding, damaging winds and limited hail in parts of northern Illinois.