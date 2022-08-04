5 things to do in DeKalb County: Waterman Winery marks 20 years, Saturday racing, walking tour and more

5 Things To Do

1. National Beer Day Event – 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse on Park 662 Park Ave in Genoa.

The 16-and-over event is free.

No outside food or drinks are allowed, a selection of beers will be available and will feature Nina’s taco truck.

Two Beer Tommy band will preform from 7 to 10 p.m.

To learn about the event or register for it, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/national-beer-day-event.

2. Waterman Winery & Vineyards 20th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Weekend – noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Waterman Winery & Vineyards, 11582 Waterman Road in Waterman.

The winery’s 20th anniversary celebration events will include an open house, “Pop a Cork,” “Pop a Cob,” promotional discounts, a soybean adventure, family-friendly activities, quizzes and prizes.

The event is free, and samples of wine and popcorn will be available while learning about agriculture.

An agricultural open house and open vineyard will also be offered.

3. Saturday night racing - 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road in Maple Park.

There will be limited late models, street stocks, pure stocks. plus badger midgets.

This Saturday night races event also is diabetes awareness night.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Pit passes cost $30 for ages 14 and older, and fast passes cost $15 for ages 5 and older.

General admission gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 11 and kids younger than 5 enter free.

Tickets can be bought in advance online.

4. Movie in the Park – 8:20 to 10 p.m.Friday 5 at Legacy Campus 480 S. Airport Road in Sycamore.

The movie is free and begins roughly 15 minutes after sunset. The film will be “The Mummy”, rated PG-13.

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring a blanket or chairs.

5. Architectural Walking Tour – 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb.

There is no cost for this program. It is first come, first serve.

There are a limited number of slots available, weather permitting. Participants will meet in the lobby of the library.

Those who attend will join historian Steve Bigolin on an architectural walking tour to learn more about the homes in the local neighborhoods and the history of DeKalb.

For information, contact Britta Krabil at brittak@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2150.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.