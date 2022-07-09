DeKalb man charged with home invasion, threatening man w/knife

Devonte L. Ragsdale, 28, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb, is charged with home invasion, a class X felony, criminal trespass to a residence, misdemeanor aggravated assault, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property after a July 4, 2022 incident in Sycamore, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)