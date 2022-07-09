DeKalb man charged with home invasion, threatening man w/knife

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man is facing charges after court records allege he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill a man inside the home with a knife.
Devonte L. Ragsdale, 28, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, criminal trespass to a residence, misdemeanor aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
If convicted of the most serious crime, home invasion, Ragsdale could face up to 30 years in jail.
According to DeKalb County court records, Ragsdale was charged after a July 4 incident during which he’s accused of breaking into a Sycamore woman’s Brickville Road home through her bedroom window and threatening those inside.
During a bond hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Monday, Ragsdale was represented by attorney Charles Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office. Prosecutors asked for bond to be set at $25,000.
Criswell argued Ragsdale’s lack of criminal history qualified him for a recognizance no-cash bond.
“In this case, he is charged with a Class X felony,” Buick said. “I’ve reviewed the synopsis where there’s the allegation of threatening of the individuals in the residence, arming himself with a knife from the kitchen, so I do think in this case in light of that Class X felony, it’s appropriate I set bail.”
Buick ruled Ragsdale’s bond be set at $30,000, with $3,000 needed to post bail and be released from DeKalb County Jail. Records show Ragsdale posted that cash bail Thursday.
Police were called to the home about 7:37 p.m. July 7 for reports of a domestic battery, records state. The residents inside the home, a man and a woman Ragsdale knew, told police that Ragsdale allegedly broke into the home through a bedroom window where the couple was and began arguing with them. Ragsdale is also accused of punching a hole in the drywall during the verbal argument, which was allegedly about a child.
The victims told police Ragsdale allegedly left the bedroom and went to the kitchen, where he grabbed a kitchen knife. The male victim closed the bedroom door, but Ragsdale broke it down, records allege, and threatened to kill the man with a knife.
Ragsdale is accused of fleeing the home after he put the knife down and driving to another home in the 1400 block of John Street in Sycamore where another child was present.
Sycamore police arrested Ragsdale at the John Street home, records show.
Ragsdale is due back for a status hearing at 8:45 a.m. July 11.