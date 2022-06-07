Missing NIU student found dead inside car in DeKalb

DeKALB - A Northern Illinois University student reported missing over the weekend was found dead inside his car from a single gunshot wound, DeKalb police said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student from Calumet City, last seen off campus around 5 a.m. Sunday in a black 2010 Ford Fusion, was found around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The student was found dead inside his car in a parking lot near Russell and Greenbrier roads in DeKalb.

NIU spokesman Joe King confirmed the man was a current student at NIU studying biomedical engineering.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they deal with this terrible loss,” the university issued in a statement Tuesday. “We wish them all peace and healing during this difficult time.”

DeKalb police reported the student missing around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The student suffered a single gunshot wound, according to the release. Police found a gun inside the vehicle.

An investigation into the student’s death is ongoing by DeKalb police and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to notify DeKalb police.