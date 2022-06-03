New DeKalb High School principal named for upcoming school year

DeKALB - DeKalb High School will have a new principal next school year, and a familiar face is expected to step into the role.

Donna Larson, who’s been with the district for a decade and most recently worked as assistant principal at the high school, will take over the role after longtime principal James Horne leaves the district next month. Horne is expected to exit the role by the end of June and take over as principal of Kaneland High School July 1.

A DeKalb District 428 employee for 10 years, Larson started as a special education teacher at Huntley Middle School while earning her master’s degree from Northern Illinois University. In 2016 she earned her first administrative position as dean of students at DeKalb High School and in 2017 she was named assistant principal.

Larson, who said she’s always wanted to be a high school principal, said she has plans for more family engagement nights, a freshman cookout and additional events to make sure everyone feels welcome.

“We’re really hoping to make the students feel like they’re a part of something again,” said Larson.

During a virtual school board meeting Feb. 4, the Kaneland School Board unanimously voted to approve Horne for the position of Kaneland High School principal. Horne, who’s been with District 428 for eight years including five as DHS principal, said he has enjoyed his time and the challenges in DeKalb, but is excited about the change, and described Kaneland as a home base for him and his family.

Horne and Larson have worked together for six years. Larson served as dean of students while Horne was assistant principal, and he hired her as assistant principal when he became principal.

“I think she will be great,” said Horne. “Having somebody who knows the students, the community, the staff and the nuances really helps an individual navigate those challenges.”

Horne said many of the challenges educators have been faced with since returning to in-person learning haven’t been academic, but social and emotional challenges and poor attendance and graduation rates.

Larson said her goal as principal is to create more pathways for students to explore life after high school, explore career opportunities while still in high school and graduate.

Horne said Larson’s background in student services as a special educator will help her achieve those goals.

“It is well within her wheelhouse, to help the school continue moving in the right direction,” Horne said.

Larson is currently working toward a doctorate degree related to social and emotional learning opportunities in educational settings. She said she hopes to work with the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education to monitor student attendance and progress and support families’ efforts to get their children to school.

An assistant principal replacement has not yet been selected for DeKalb High School. The DeKalb 428 Board of Education is also expected to vote on the appointment at a later date.