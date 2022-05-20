Aurora man charged with attempted murder in Sycamore stabbing held without bond

SYCAMORE - An Aurora man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in a Sycamore neighborhood this week will remain in jail without bail until at least Monday, ruled a DeKalb County judge Thursday.

Josu Inaki Beruete, 31, of the 300 block of Sullivan Road in Aurora is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. If convicted of attempted murder, a class X felony, he could face 30 years or an extended term of life in jail. He appeared before DeKalb County Chief Judge Bradley Waller for a bond hearing Thursday.

Beruete appeared virtually from the DeKalb County Jail, and at one point began laughing as Waller continued the case until Monday, when Judge Marcy Buick is expected to rule on a motion filed by the DeKalb County State’d Attorney’s Office to deny bail for Beruete.

“I know the defendant’s likely wanting to have this hearing as soon as we can,” said Public Defender Chip Criswell who represented Beruete Thursday.

Beruete was charged after a violent attack while on the job in Sycamore Wednesday morning.

Sycamore police and paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department responded to a reported stabbing about 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Heron Creek Drive on the north side of Sycamore, which is about half a mile away from North Grove Elementary School.

Beruete was one of several workers who had been hired for outdoor job work by a homeowner in the neighborhood, Sycamore Detective Sgt. Jeff Wig said.

According to the news release, when police arrived, Beruete was being restrained by several witnesses who he also worked with. The witnesses told police Beruete allegedly stabbed another man in the neck. Police believe at this time that the stabbing was unprovoked, Wig said.

Wig said Beruete was arrested without incident in the stabbing, which police believe to have been isolated.

Beruete used “some kind of knife,” Wig said.

The stabbing victim was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and then taken to another hospital in Rockford. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, Wig said.

Beruete is next expected to appear at 2:30 p.m. Monday in front of Buick.



