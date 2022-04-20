Police identify Malta man killed in fatal motorcycle crash

MALTA - A Malta man was killed in a crash Tuesday involving a motorcycle and a Cadillac on South Malta Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Cadillac was cited by police for failing to yield while turning.
The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of South Malta Road and University Road for a crash involving a 2010 Cadillac DTS and a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Christian M. Elliot, 28, of Malta, was the driver of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb from his injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Police said Elliot’s motorcycle was headed eastbound on University Road, while the Cadillac, driven by Sherie L. Newman, 50, of Shabbona, was headed westbound. The vehicles collided when Newman’s Cadillac turned southbound onto University Road, hitting the motorcycle head on, police said.
Elliot was taken by paramedics to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Newman did not sustain injuries, and was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.