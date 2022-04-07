Mississippi man charged after police find illegal gun, ammunition

DeKALB – A Mississippi man was recently arrested after DeKalb police said he ran away from officers during a traffic stop and was later found with an illegal gun.
Jalen J. Foote, 22, of the 800 block of Forest Heights Drive in New Albany, Mississippi, was arrested March 25 and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a peace officer and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, all Class A misdemeanors.
If convicted of the more serious felony charge, Foote could face up to three years in prison.
According to DeKalb County court records, a DeKalb police officer stopped a maroon sports utility vehicle at 8:14 p.m. March 25 in the 800 block of Ridge Drive. Police allegedly saw a man later identified as Foote get out of the car and run away while an officer was exiting a police car.
Police arrested Foote after they ordered him to stop running, according to records. Police said Foote told officers he had a loaded 9mm Taurus gun, and that he did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, according to records.
“The 9mm handgun was located inside Foote’s coat, unholstered,” according to court documents.
DeKalb County Judge Stephanie Klein appointed the county’s public defender’s office to represent Foot. On Monday, DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen set Foote’s bond at $75,000, meaning Foote would have to pay $7,500 to be released from jail.
Foote is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. April 25 for a status hearing.