DeKalb County police reports for May 21, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

Joshua M. Patton, 32, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 14, with possession of a controlled substance.

Dequon A. Moppins, 26, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 14, with criminal trespass to land, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon.

Reno W. Robinson, 29, of the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 14, with domestic battery.

William C. Lamar, 24, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 15, with fighting within the city.

Chad M. Anderson, 45, of the 800 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 15, with obstructing identification and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Henry J. Kizer, 32, of the 1100 block of State Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 15, with possession of marijuana and battery.

Cassandra O. Williams, 24, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 16, with child endangerment.

Giovanni A. Pascolini, 18, of the 800 block of Stanley Court, Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, May 16, with possession of marijuana.

Korey Watson, 42, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 17, with retail theft, obstructing identification and a failure to appear warrant.

Gregory J. Thorn, 23, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 17, with possession of marijuana and resisting a peace officer.

Jamie E.L. Williams, 19, of the 1000 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 17, with resisting a peace officer and a failure to appear warrant.

DeKalb County

Stephen Schumi, 47, of the 1400 block of Reserve Lane, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, May 17, with driving under the influence.

Ashley E. Wurtz, 29, of the 11500 block of Hinckley Road, Hinckley, was charged Friday, May 18, with driving under the influence.