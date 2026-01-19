Weekend rewind: Larisza Gomez-Guevera wins 5 times Friday for title; 2 Sycamore players reach 1,000 points

Lariza Gomez-Guevara had a very busy Friday.

The DeKalb freshman wrestler had to wrestle five times to claim the 105-pound title at the Batavia Girls Wrestling Tournament.

She walked away with five pins and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Lower Class award.

“I was a little nervous at first, but then going through each match it made me realize that I got this, but I can’t force anything,” she said. “I just got to go out there and wrestle my match like it’s really up to me. I decide this match, not them. I think the nerves and adrenaline help me. I got to use both and keep my composure, stay calm and collected. I do this for a living. This is what I like to do, so I have to learn to keep myself calm and ready to go when I step on the mat.”

The Barbs took sixth, also helped by Aarianna Bloyd’s title at 235.

Marcus Johnson, Quinn Carrier reach 1,000 points for Sycamore

Both the Sycamore boys and girls basketball teams went south for Interstate 8 battles, and each team had a player come back up north with a scoring milestone.

On Friday, Marcus Johnson reached 1,000 career points against Ottawa. His 24-point performance helped spark a comeback against the Pirates in a 62-53 win for the boys’ team.

“That’s the most adversity we’ve had in a game this season,” said the senior, who spent his first three seasons with Genoa-Kingston. “It really shows who we are as a team. We’re never out of a game.”

The next day, Sycamore junior Quinn Carrier helped the Sycamore girls win 47-39 at La Salle-Peru. She scored 15 points to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Grateful to have hit 1,000 career points. Wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates, family, and coaches. So thankful to be apart of this program and community! 🏀🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gz0bCvAdDl — Quinn Carrier (@QuinnhCarrier) January 18, 2026

Liam Schroeder stays undefeated for the Sycamore

When Sycamore took DeKalb in its rivalry dual on Friday, Liam Schroeder started the Spartans off with five points thanks to his 18-0 win over Jaden Bradley at 113.

The freshman improved to 33-0 this season. The last time he didn’t record a pin or tech fall was back in the Flavin against Rochelle’s Freddie Hernandez, when he picked up a 5-0 win. It’s one of three wins he has this year that are not tech falls or pins.

Sycamore’s Liam Schroeder tries to turn DeKalb’s Jaden Bradley during their 113 pound match Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Other top performances

Marshall Ledbetter exploded for 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Hinckley-Big Rock’s 70-55 win over Beecher at the Seneca Shootout on Saturday. ... Payton Huber scored 22 points for Indian Creek in a 77-37 win over DePue on Friday. ... Genoa-Kingston won two games, with Presley Meyer 16 in a 62-46 win at North Boone on Friday and 19 in a 45-37 home win on Saturday. ... Brian Wiegel rolled a 1,332 to take third at the Rockford East Sectional and help Sycamore take second. DeKalb was fourth and both teams earned spots in the sectional. ... Makhai Valentine scored a career-best 27 as NIU beat UMass 70-68 on Saturday to improve to 6-11 overall and 2-4 in the MAC.

- Chris Walker and Bill Freskos contributed to this report. For more information on all these games, check out daily-chronicle.com.