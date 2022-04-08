Girls soccer: Sycamore starts fast, shuts out Sterling for nonconference win

STERLING – The Sycamore girls soccer team scored four goals in the first 21 minutes and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sterling on Thursday night at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Spartans midfielder Jetta Weaver scored off a rebounded shot with an assist from midfielder Alyssa Akers into the left side of the net in the third minute to open the scoring.
Sycamore stretched its lead to 2-0 a little more than eight minutes later, as midfielder Mariana Martinez put back another missed shot into the back left of the goal, assisted by midfielder Karli Kruizenga.
Sterling managed a shot on goal in the 13th minute, but that’s all its offense could manage in the first half.
In the 26th minute, Kruizenga scored a goal, taking a pass from Akers from the right side of the goal and kicking it into the back right of the net, extending the Spartans’ lead to 3-0.
About four minutes later, Spartans defender Olivia Conery floated a penalty kick in from the 32-yard line, just over the reach of Sterling goalkeeper Keira Ramirez, capping the first-half score at 4-0.
“We’ve had a tough schedule early on and got a couple girls banged up and out, but it’s nice to get the confidence,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “We’ve been playing in some difficult weather for sure, with the rain and the wind, and it’s been a tough spring for us. It’s nice to get the goals. We’ve been struggling to score this year, so it’s nice to get some goals on the scoreboard, for sure, get some confidence. Two wins in a row. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Less than three minutes into the second half, Sycamore midfielder Abby Bourdage tipped in a ball off an Akers assist for a 5-0 lead.
Finally, in the 54th minute, Akers powered a goal into the back of the net from about 30 yards out, near the right sideline.
“If you think about it, in the first half, the last 20 minutes, we were building momentum and tried bringing that momentum into the second half,” Sterling coach Raul Sanchez said. “We were playing better defense. And of course, with the weather, the ball was skipping a little bit more, we gave up some goals we probably shouldn’t have, but the girls kept on fighting, and I’m real proud of them.”
Ramirez finished with seven saves.
Tayla Brannstrom had one save for Sycamore.
Sterling was outshot 16-2.
“Considering the weather, I’m really proud of the way we played,” Sanchez said. “Improvement everywhere, in the midfield. We started attacking a little bit more. The ball movement was moving side to side, and the midfield play was lot better, too.”