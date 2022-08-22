Daily Chronicle 2022 Boys Soccer Preview: Five Players to Watch

Kendall Gilkey, DeKalb, sr.
The senior midfielder was a unanimous all-conference player in the DVC as well as a member of the Daily Chronicle all-area second team. He will be moving around the pitch in different roles, so he will be a key member of their team this season as the Barbs look to rebound from last year.
Junior Leon, Genoa-Kingston, sr.
Leon is on track to break the all-time school record for goals this season. He is a three-year varsity player and has been one of the top scorers in the state in each of those years. He was first-team Daily Chronicle all-area team last year, as well as on the all-sectional team. He will be the player to watch in the Big Northern Conference.
Landon Weishaar, sr., DeKalb
Weishaar was a member of the Daily Chronicle all-area first team last year and was a unanimous all-conference selection in the Dupage Valley Conference. He scored nine goals and had six assists from his midfield position and should have a bigger role this year as a senior.
Andrew Davison, Kaneland, sr.
Davison is a senior leader on the team and will be the leader of the defense this year from his goalkeeper position. Davison was a member of the Daily Chronicle all-area second team last season.
Will Donahoe, Sycamore, sr.
Donahoe has shown off his scoring skills in the offseason and is ready to take on the primary attacking role for the Spartans. He has been one of the hardest working players in the offseason and should translate that into success on the pitch this fall.