Daily Chronicle 2025 boys cross country preview: Team-by-team capsules

Head coach: Mike Wolf (28th season)

Last year: 5th in DVC; 7th in Harlem regional

Top returners: Andy Duran, jr., Felipe Hernandez, sr., Noah Thompson, jr.

Top newcomers: Timmy Durand, fr., Will Greer, fr.

Worth noting: Last year was a big year for the program’s seniors, including Jacob Barraza, who took 15th in the state in Class 3A. Barraza and others have graduated, leaving juniors Andy Duran and Noah Thompson, the team’s top returning runners from regionals last year, to lead the team alongside senior Felipe Hernandez. “We are going to have to rely on a strong group to be successful,” Barbs coach Mike Wolf said. “We don’t have the low stick that we have had for the past few years due to graduation. Our top guys have trained well together this summer and they are looking forward to getting back to sectionals with a strong performance.”

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Jordan Wilkerson (first season)

Last year: 3rd in Interstate Eight, 3rd in Class 2A Belvedere North regional; 7th in Class 2A Kaneland sectional, 25th in 2A state finals

Top returners: Liam Berry, sr., Nate Burgess, sr., Caleb Fruit, jr., Logan Jones, sr., Luke Miller, jr., John Miller, jr.

Top newcomers: Michael Calligan, so., Daniel Ruiz, so., Callum Swan, fr., Henry Woltzen, fr.

Worth noting: With a (Caleb) Fruit and a (Liam) Berry, the Spartans hope to be scary once the run towards Peoria nears. Those aforementioned two, along with Nate Burgess, Logan Jones, Luke Miller and John Miller, are back to lead the squad. Jones (16:13:42) and Luke Miller (16:18.62) and Josh Miller (16:59.87) are the team’s top performers from last year’s sectional who are back in action. “This year we are looking to return to the state meet,” Spartans coach Jordan Wilkerson said. “We believe on paper that we have the potential to achieve that goal. This season we are working to bring that potential out in races. This summer we logged some strong practices and will look to continue that throughout the season so that we find ourselves down in Peoria again this November.”

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Grace Nelson (fourth season)

Last year: 9th in BNC, 9th in Class 1A Seneca regional

Top returners: Gabe Peña, jr.

Top newcomers: Aiden Hoots, so., Noah Turnquist, so.

Worth noting: With a number of first-year cross country athletes on its roster, the boys program is in rebuilding mode this fall with a finish line goal of advancing in the postseason. “Our boys have the goal of qualifying as a team for the sectional meet, which they missed out on last year,” Cogs coach Grace Nelson said. Junior Gabe Peña is back to lead the squad after finishing 14th in the Class 1A Seneca regional last year.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Head coach: Amber Moore (fifth season)

Last year: 8th in Class 1A Seneca regional

Top returners: Caden Hageman, jr., Maddux Rogers, jr.

Key newcomers: None provided.

Worth noting: While junior Caden Hageman is coming off an appearance in sectionals in which he finished in 26th place after taking fifth in regionals, his teammates are a bit less experienced. Junior Maddux Rodgers also returns. Those two will be running with quite a few first-time cross country athletes so it’ll be interesting to see how the team develops along with its newest team members.

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Chad Clarey (31st season)

Last year: 1st in Interstate 8; 2nd in Class 2A Belvidere North regional; 2nd in Class 2A Kaneland sectional, 5th in 2A state finals

Top returners: Carson Kaiser, so., Nathan Kowalczyk, jr., Joey Schuch, jr., Evan Whildin, sr.

Top newcomers: Ricky Anderson, jr., Drew Gritzner, so., Jack Nevenhoven, sr., Nolan Reutimann, jr., Gavin Schnurstein, so., Gavin Smith, jr., Mason Stalcup, so., Sahel Torres, jr.

Worth noting: Sophomore Caron Kaiser, who placed sixth in the state last fall, and senior Evan Whildin, who took 36th at state, are returning to lead the Knights. “We will begin this season with our new lineup and the front two should be solid performers,” Kaneland coach Chad Clarey said. “We will be working on building a good scoring pack of 3-7 runners who might be interchangeable over the season. That bodes well for us to not have a set order, and a group of hungry runners trying to vie for the spots remaining.” Nathan Kowalczyk and Joey Schuch got state experience last year while fellow junior Gavin Smith is new to the sport, but could make an immediate impact.