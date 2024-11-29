Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Cross Country All-Area Team

Kaneland’s Evan Nosek (left) and DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza (second from left) make their way down a hill during the Sycamore Cross Country Invite at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Jacob Barraza, sr., DeKalb

All-Area First Team

Evan Nosek, sr., Kaneland

Nosek saved his best for last, posting a 14:36 at state to take third in Class 2A, a personal best for him. He was still recovering from a foot injury at the conference meet - his seventh-place finish was the only time he finished outside of the top three. He shaved 20 seconds between the regional and sectional to win a title heading into state. He finished his career as one of 16 boys runners in state history to finish all-state in each of his four seasons.

Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser competes in the Eddington cross country invitational at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Carson Kaiser, fr., Kaneland

Kaiser set a personal record at the state meet, going under 15 minutes for just the second time, taking sixth in 14:41.3. While Nosek was hurt, Kaiser won races in two of the weeks he missed.

Kaneland’s Evan Whildin makes his way through the course during the Sycamore Cross Country Invite at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Evan Whildin, jr., Kaneland

Whildin just missed a PR at state, finishing in 15:10.7 to take 36th. That came after he did a set a PR in the Interstate 8 meet, taking third in 15:08.7. He was fourth in the regional round and seventh at sectionals.

Sycamore's Corey Goff competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Corey Goff, sr., Sycamore

Goff’s best time came at the Interstate 8 meet, finishing in 15:28 to take fifth before taking 10th at regionals, 19th at sectional and 81st at the Class 2A state tournament. His consistency as the No. 1 runner helped the Spartans qualify for the state tournament as a team.

Kaneland's Liam Lentz competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country race last season at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Liam Lentz, sr., Kaneland

Lentz cracked 16 minutes for the first time in his career at state, finishing in 15:46 to take 98th. Like Nosek, he battled a foot injury. He was in a boot for five weeks and was on a restricted plan for the I8 tournament as well as the regional and sectional round.

Kaiden Von Schnase, sr., Sycamore

Like Goff, Von Schnase’s best time was at the conference meet, where his 15:49 placed him eighth. He went on to take 14th in the regional, 39th in the sectional and 131st at state.

Sycamore’s Logan Jones finishes his race during the Sycamore Cross Country Invite at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Logan Jones, jr., Sycamore

Jones peaked at a 15:57 early in the year, but still hit 16-flat at the I8 meet, in which he took 12th, and at state, in which he finished 132nd. He was also 36th in the sectional and was top four for the Spartans throughout team’s run to state.

Second team

Zachary Murdock, sr., Kaneland

Joey Schuch, so., Kaneland

Luke Miller, so., Sycamore

Nathan Tumminaro, sr., DeKalb

Bruno Wilkerson, sr., Sycamore

Josh Miller, so., Sycamore

Phoenix Calabrese, sr., Sycamore

Honorable mention

Devin Karda, sr., Sycamore; Caden Hageman, so., Hinckley Big Rock; Nathan Kowalczyk, so., Kaneland; Andy Duran, so.