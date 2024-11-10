DeKalb’s Barraza 15th in 3A field; Nosek, Kaiser medal for Kaneland cross country

DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Boys cross country

Class 3A State Finals: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, DeKalb senior Jacob Barraza was 15th, earning a medal for his personal-best time of 14:28.4 Medals went to the top 25 finishers in each class.

Barraza was just seven seconds behind a seventh-place finish in the packed-together field.

Kaneland's Evan Nosek competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Class 2A: Evan Nosek took third with a personal-best 14:36.7 to help Kaneland finish in fifth place with 222 points.

Sycamore was 25th in the 28-team field with 509 points.

Carson Kaiser was sixth for the Knights in 14:41.3, also a personal best for the freshman.

Corey Goff led Sycamore with an 81st-place finish in 15:40.2.

Sycamore's Corey Goff competes in the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Girls cross country

Class 2A: Senior Layla Janisch saved her best for last, finishing the state course in a personal-best 18:34.91.

It was the third fastest time a Sycamore girls runner has posted at the state meet. She finished in 61st place.