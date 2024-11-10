DeKalb’s Barraza 15th in 3A field; Nosek, Kaiser medal for Kaneland cross country

Boys cross country
Class 3A State Finals: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, DeKalb senior Jacob Barraza was 15th, earning a medal for his personal-best time of 14:28.4 Medals went to the top 25 finishers in each class.
Barraza was just seven seconds behind a seventh-place finish in the packed-together field.
Class 2A: Evan Nosek took third with a personal-best 14:36.7 to help Kaneland finish in fifth place with 222 points.
Sycamore was 25th in the 28-team field with 509 points.
Carson Kaiser was sixth for the Knights in 14:41.3, also a personal best for the freshman.
Corey Goff led Sycamore with an 81st-place finish in 15:40.2.
Girls cross country
Class 2A: Senior Layla Janisch saved her best for last, finishing the state course in a personal-best 18:34.91.
It was the third fastest time a Sycamore girls runner has posted at the state meet. She finished in 61st place.