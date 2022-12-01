2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Boys Cross Country Team

Runner of the year
Riley Newport, DeKalb, sr.
First team
Jacob Barraza, DeKalb, so. – He was a strong second runner for DeKalb, logging a best time of 15:14 this year. He also made state for the second straight year and, after finishing 170th last year, was 27th this year.
Evan Nosek, Kaneland, so. – He was strong throughout the year, including a personal record of 15:11 in Peoria in September, then a 15:36 home PR to qualify for state. He ended up seventh in the state in Class 2A, posting a 15:38 on a muddy course.
Angel Fernandez, DeKalb, sr. – He had a top time of 15:49 this year. He was 43rd at the sectional and missed qualifying for state by two seconds.
Naif Al Harby, Sycamore, jr. – He peaked at a 15:33 this year and was second in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. He finished fifth at regionals, 15th at sectionals and 27th at state to cap his season.
Ethan Solifsburg, Sycamore, sr. – The Spartans’ captain was fifth in the I8 Meet and followed that with a 12th-place showing at regionals. He was 20th at sectionals to make state, where he finished 45th. His best time this year was a 15:37.
David Valkanov, Kaneland, jr. – He had a best time of 15:36 this year, achieving that mark in the regional round. The next week he set a course PR in Kaneland at the sectional, finishing in 15:58 despite having the flu during the week.
Evan Whidlin, Kaneland, fr. – His best time of the year came in the sectional, taking 48th in 16:21. He was an Illinois Elementary School Association state qualifier last year and made an impact right away on varsity for the Knights.
Honorable mention
Gage Gibson, Indian Creek, sr.; Jack Harrison, DeKalb, sr.; Riley Collins, DeKalb, jr.; Zachary Murdock, Kaneland, so.; Andrew Harper, Hinckley-Big Rock, fr.; Corey Goff, Sycamore, so.; John Cerny, Sycamore, jr.; Caden Emmery, Sycamore, sr.