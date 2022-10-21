Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 20, 2022

The Sycamore girls tennis team picked up five wins Thursday before finally seeing its season end at the Class 1A state tournament.
Madyson Block and Becca Allen won their opening-round doubles match 6-3, 7-6 (2) and bounced back in a second-round consolation match with a 6-3, 6-4 win after they had dropped out of the championship bracket with a 6-0, 6-1 loss. The duo finished their day 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Timothy’s Christian’s Clarissa Chen and Angie Tornabene.
Sycamore’s Elizabeth Kleckner won her opening-round match 6-1, 6-1 but finished her day with a pair of losses.
Teammate Abby Golembiewski dropped her first-round matchup 6-3, 6-1 but rallied with a pair of grueling wins in consolation play. Golembiewski first defeated Normal University’s Mia Trudo 6-0, 4-6, (10-8) and followed that with a win over Morris’ Gretchen Zarbock, 6-4, 1-6, (10-3).
The Spartans’ doubles pairing of Jetta Weaver and Sabrina Ezell went 0-2 on the day.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kaneland 2, Sycamore 0: At Kaneland, the Knights defeated the Spartans 25-19, 25-20 in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Late Wednesday
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Plano 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: ILY Hunt became the school record holder for kills in a season, breaking the old record of 236 set in 2009.
The Royals lost 24-26, 23-25.
Indian Creek 2, Lisle 1: Audrey Witte had 18 kills, 14 digs, four aces two blocks and an assist in the win.
Geena Sanford added 15 assists and five digs as the Timberwolves improved to 19-8-3 on the year. Izzy TUrner had 14 assists, seven digs and three aces while Alexa Anderson had seven kills.