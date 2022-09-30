Boys golf: DeKalb tops Sycamore for Kish Cup

DeKALB – As the sun began to set below the treeline Thursday at Kishwaukee Country Club, a crowd was gathering around the third green.
DeKalb and Sycamore were finishing the final hole of the 2022 boys golf season in a battle for the Kish Cup. The Barbs beat the Spartans by four strokes to win the Kish Cup and now have a 2-1 advantage in cup wins.
The Barbs carded a 2-under-par in the scramble format while the Spartans tallied a 2-over round as a team. DeKalb Senior Andrew Smith was excited to go out on top in his senior season.
“It’s a fun time coming out here every night and playing with your buddies,” Smith said.
The Spartans and Barbs competed in regionals Thursday and although Smith’s playing partner sophomore Jonah Keck didn’t qualify for sectionals, the chance to end the season with win sends positive vibes into the offseason.
“It was amazing,” Keck said. “I didn’t qualify for sectionals, but I had a good last round. I had my own eagle, so I played really well.”
Keck’s eagle came on the opening hole where he drove the green sticking the ball to seven feet before draining the putt.
DeKalb head coach Brad Kerkman said that he’s excited about what’s ahead for the program.
“This year was a huge year of growth,” Kerkman said. “We’re super young. We play in a really tough conference, so they’re getting to see some really good golfers. I’m very optimistic about the future of the program.”
Kerkman said that closing out the year with a scramble event always is a fun opportunity. The event has grown in the past three years thanks to Sycamore coach Dan Wheeler and Kerkman who continue to build it up.
“There’s a fun aspect to it, but there’s that rivalry there, so it’s always nice to try and come out on top,” Kerkman said.
As the teams gathered in front of the clubhouse to celebrate the close of another season, the Kish Cup plague is heading back to DeKalb High School for another year, as the Spartans will look for redemption in 2023.