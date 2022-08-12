2022 Daily Chronicle Girls Golf Preview: Five golfers to watch

Katherine Marshall, sr., Kaneland: The reigning Daily Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year, Marshall had a busy summer and took third at the 43rd Illinois State Junior Golf Championship. She returns to lead a very strong Kaneland team with high expectations for the Interstate 8 and beyond.
Brianna Chamoun, jr., Sycamore: A two-time state qualifier, Chamoun averaged a 37 off of the women’s tees last season in only four events. With a DeKalb-Sycamore co-op this season allowing her to play exclusively in girls’ events, her average of 42 should drop significantly from last year.
Sammy Kerlin, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock: In her first full season after injuries as a freshman and sophomore, Kerlin averaged a 49 and made the Class 1A sectionals. She was a three-time medalist on a 13-4 team.
Julia Skiba, sr., Kaneland: Skiba averaged a 46 on the season and earned all-conference honors in the Interstate 8 with her fourth-place finish. This season, Skiba and Marshall return to form a 1-2 punch at the top of the Kaneland scorecard.
Caroline Bend, sr., Indian Creek: Bend will be splitting time between the cross country and golf teams. She’s usually a top-two finisher on the golf course, so it will be interesting to see what kind of leap she can make her senior year, even with her time split between sports.