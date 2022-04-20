Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Griffin Hallahan

Griffin Hallahan, Sycamore
Baseball | Senior
Why Hallahan was selected:
The Sycamore baseball player pitched six shutout innings against conference rival La Salle-Peru, striking out 15 while going 2 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate. Hallahan had a 2-for-3 day as well Saturday against McHenry. In an online poll, he beat Indian Creek softball player Madison Bogle, Genoa-Kingston soccer player Madison Bogle and DeKalb baseball player Nate Nunez.
On what was working:
“I guess all my pitches were working. Shoutout to my teammates for scoring runs. If not for my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to finish like that. You get pumped up with all that momentum after your team scores runs, especially against good teams and good players. We were just feeling it.”
On the mindset against facing L-P a day after Sycamore won in a pitchers’ duel:
“It’s just come out there and do your best and hope for the best, honestly. The way I think about it is to just be myself, and I talk myself into things. ‘Let’s get going! Let’s do this! It’s going to go great!’ It really gets me pumped up.”
On the team’s expectations this year:
“We’re capable of anything. We have really high standards, not only to win conference but to try and go to state. It’s honestly our mindset, and we’re psyched up game by game and ready to dominate.”