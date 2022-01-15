Daily Chronicle high school sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 14

Hinckley-Big Rock had four players reach double-digit scoring in a 61-50 victory Friday in Earlville.
Ben Hintzsche and Martin Ledbetter led the Royals (12-7, 5-1) with 15 points each, Brynn Gawel scored 11 and Richard Hintzsche chipped in with 10 points.
Kaneland 64, Sandwich 39: At Maple Park, Parker Violett narrowly missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Knights’ rout of Sandwich.
Troyer Carlson scored 12 points, and Jacob Harrison chipped in 11 points for Kaneland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kaneland 41, Rochelle 28: At Rochelle, the Knights earned a convincing Interstate 8 win over the Hubs.
Taylor Seaton led Kaneland (10-9, 5-2) with 14 points, and Katharine Marshall had nine points, eight rebounds and 13 steals.
WRESTLING
Kaneland 53, Richmond-Burton 12: At Hampshire, the Knights earned a comfortable win over the Rockets on the road.
Kaneland received victories from Alex Gochis, Cameron Phillips, Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Cole Olsen, Ade Sanni, Nate Harper, Caden Vanik, Nate Diaz and Tyler Carlson.
Kaneland 45, Hampshire 33: At Hampshire, Kaneland earned its second win of the day by taking down the triangular’s host.
Gochis, Phillips, Scholl, Grabowski, Rogers, Olsen, Diaz and Max Pietak had wins for the Knights.