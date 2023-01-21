DeKalb City Council 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Scott McAdams will remain on April ballot

A key debate in an objection hearing for DeKalb City Council Ward 5 alderman candidate Scott McAdams (shown here in this Dec. 12, 2022 Shaw Local file photo) was whether McAdams had properly bound his candidate paperwork when he filed with the DeKalb City Clerk's Office. The paperwork is shown here attached to a clipboard before McAdams handed it in. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)