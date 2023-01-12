Only person running for DeKalb Park District’s board kicked off April election ballot

DeKALB – The only person running for one of two available seats on the DeKalb Park District’s Board of Commissioners was kicked off the April election ballot this week after a ruling by the DeKalb County Electoral Board.
An electoral board convened to hear objections to nomination petitions submitted in response to Michael “Corn Bread” Zasada, who is seeking a spot on the park board in the April 4 consolidated election. The board is comprised of DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims, Assistant State’s Attorney David Berault and Supervisor Deputy Clerk for Circuit Clerk Colleen McConnaughay.
An objection to Zasada’s candidate papers was filed by DeKalb resident Mark Charvat, alleging the documents weren’t properly bound together and therefore his the petition’s signatures were invalid under Illinois law, which requires sheets to be fastened together securely at one edge.
Zasada, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment, was represented by Anna Wilhelmi, an attorney also serving as chair of the DeKalb County Democratic Party.
Wilhelmi said the electoral board’s decision was unfair.
“They collected almost 90 signatures,” she said. “That’s voters who nominated that person. That’s their voice being quashed. The signatures were perfect. The petitions were perfect. There were no problems with headers. There was nothing else other than a binding.”
Zasada’s papers were filed to park board officials on his behalf by Carolyn Morris, who also serves as Ward 1 Alderman on the DeKalb City Council and is seeking her own reelection. Morris told the board she had the papers in a clear sheet protector, and took them out to hand them to the park district officials.
“We have no option but to uphold the objection even though we are ultimately disappointed to have to reach this end,” court documents of the board’s ruling state. “We earlier noted the desire to avoid unduly technical interpretations that impede the public policy favoring open, free and competitive elections and are yet mandated to rule in compliance with the law. Occasions such as this are rather unpleasant, though unavoidable for us.”
Wilhelmi said she and Zasada plan to discuss whether an appeal is necessary.
“There was no other person who filed for the position,” she said. “There was no room for confusion or tampering or anything like that as far as the documents.”
Wilhelmi said she takes issue with the basis of the objection made in Zasada’s case.
“The right to be on the ballot for Illinois, it should not be lightly denied,” Zasada said. “The fact that a paper clip could suffice is something that the Illinois law has upheld. This may go to appeal. We have five days to decide from the hearing date.”