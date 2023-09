The top 10 burger joints in DeKalb County

Here are the top 10 places to get a mouthwatering, juicy burger in DeKalb County as picked by readers. What is your favorite?

Smoking Grill and Pizzeria in Genoa was named the finest burger place in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Smoking Grill and Pizzeria Facebook page)

Where: 528 E Main St, Genoa, IL 60135

Phone: 815-784-5551

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Smoking Grill & Pizzeria.

Culver’s in Sycamore was named one of the finest burger places in DeKalb County in 2021 by readers.

Where: 1200 DeKalb Ave Sycamore, IL 60178. Click here to see list of multiple locations.

Phone: 815-899-0200

Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Culver’s (Sycamore, IL). Twitter - @culvers. Instagram - Culver’s. YouTube - Culver’s. TikTok - Culver’s.

Portillo's Hot Dogs in Sycamore was named runner-up for best burger in DeKalb County in 2021 by readers. (Photo from Portillo's Facebook page)

Where: 1780 DeKalb Avenue Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-0100

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Portillo’s.

Pub 64 in Sycamore was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Pub 64 Facebook page)

Where: 322 W State St Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 779-222-4935

Hours: Monday CLOSED, Tuesday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Pub 64.

Tom and Jerry's in Sycamore was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Tom and Jerry's Facebook page)

Where: 1670 Dekalb Ave Sycamore , IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-4420

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Tom & Jerry’s of Sycamore featuring Catering by Diann. Twitter - @King_Of_Gyros. Instagram - Tom & Jerry’s of Sycamore.

Fatty's Pub and Grille in DeKalb was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Fatty's Pub and Grille Facebook page)

Where: 1312 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL 60115

Phone: 815-758-7737

Hours: Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m., Monday 4:00 p.m. - 11 p.m., Tuesday 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m., Wednesday 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m., Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Fatty’s Pub and Grille. Instagram - Fatty’s Pub and Grille.

Sib's Corner Grill in Genoa was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021 as picked by readers. (Photo from Sib's Corner Grill Facebook page)

Where: 137 W Main St, Genoa, IL 60135

Phone: 779-382-0333

Hours: Monday CLOSED. Tuesday - Wednesday 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Sib’s Corner Grill.

PJ's Courthouse Tavern in Sycamore was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from PJ's Courthouse Tavern Facebook page)

Where: 202 W State St, Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-9253

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - PJ’s Courthouse Tavern.

Lodi Tap House in Maple Park was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Lodi Tap House Facebook page)

Where: 309 W. Main St. Maple Park, IL 60151

Phone: 815-827-0827

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Lodi Tap House.

Sycamore Parkway Restaurant was named in the top 10 burger places in DeKalb County by readers in 2021. (Photo from Sycamore Parkway Restaurant Facebook page)

Where: 605 E State St, Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-6700

Hours: Monday - Sunday 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Sycamore Parkway Restaurant.