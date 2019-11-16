DeKalb County area police reports: Nov. 16, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Isiah Ray, 23, of the first block of Devonshire Court, Bolingbrook, was charged Oct. 26 with battery.

• Christopher R. Walker, 33, of the 3000 block of Waters Edge Circle, Aurora, was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Charles D. Williams, 22, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 29 with domestic battery.

• Shada J. Wilson, 32, of the 500 block of Franklin Street, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 26 with domestic battery.

• Serena L. Anderson, 29, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Kyra D. Brown, 18, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 30 with criminal trespass to land.

• Alfonzo L. Carterm 20, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 31 with battery.

• Tamera M. Davis, 20, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 31 with domestic battery.

• Loretta Goodwin, 57, of the 300 block of College Avenue. DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Madelia M. Martinez, 25, of the 1100 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Oct. 31 with domestic battery.

• Nathan H. Myers, 36, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 31, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Antoine L. Richardson, 22, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 30, with domestic battery.

• Emilio G. Seay, 31, of the 1400 block of Farmstead Lane, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 31, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Devyn X. Sperry, 21, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 30, with domestic battery.

• James W. Waters, 28, of the 1200 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 30, with criminal damage to property.

• Alexis D, Austin, 25, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 1, with credit card fraud.

• Eric E. Brown, 24, of the 500 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 2, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Natasha M. Flores, 37, of the 1600 block of North 14th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Nov. 3, with theft.

• David P. Gould, 29, of the 100 block of Evans Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 1, with domestic battery, driving on a suspended license, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Randi J. Jordan, 40, of the 100 block of Bunkerhill Avenue, South Elgin, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 2, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Christopher M. Ricker, 46, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Kingston, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 3, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

DeKalb County

• Elizabeth Bray, 24, of the 29000 block of Oak Meadow Drive, Kingston, was arrested Wednesday, ct. 23, on warrants for failure to appear in court related to possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringe and speeding.

• Matthew Bless, 33, of the 300 block of Orchard Lane, Sycamore, was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, improper lane usage and disobeying a stop sign.

• Michael Hayes, 34, of the 1300 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Oct. 25, on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to domestic battery.

• Michael J. Stewart, 30, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Oct. 25, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to trespassing, and charged with operating uninsured.

• Crystal L. McRoberts, 37, of the 500 block of West Commanche Avenue, Shabbona, was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• John D. Hershberger, 51, of the 500 block of West Commanche Avenue, Shabbona, was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• David Saengpraseuth, 27, of the 400 block of Mary Place, Elgin, was charged Saturday, Oct. 26, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08% and improper lane usage.

• Charles Njramba, 33, of the 200 block of North Pier Drive, Machesney Park, was charged Sunday, Oct. 27, with driving under the influence.

• Hugo Ortega, 26, of the 1700 block of Thurow Street, Sycamore, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 27, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving under the influence.

• Annalyssia M. Bestler, 29, of the first block of North Burlington Road, Hampshire, was charged Saturday, Oct. 26, with operating on a suspended license, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving under the influence.

• Christopher Johnson, 37, of the 300 block of Erickson Road, Rochelle, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 30, with forgery.

• Claire L. Koertner, 22, of the 300 block of North Second Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 30, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%, and improper lane usage.

• Francesca C. Rodriguez-Nunez, 22, of the 900 block of Quail Run, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 1, with driving under the influence.

• Jaimie Feathers, 27, of the 1600 block of West Stonehenge Drive, Sycamore, was charged Saturday, Nov. 2, with driving under the influence.

• Daeshawn J. Wooten, 26, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 2, on a warrant for violation of electronic home monitoring.