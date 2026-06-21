Sycamore Chamber membership director participates in training program

Ashlee Weaver, director of membership with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcomes attendees Thursday, March 5, 2026, to the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting in Memorial Hall at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore Chamber of Commerce membership director Ashlee Weaver recently completed the first year of a four-year nonprofit leadership training program.

The program is through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management.

The training program was held in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We are incredibly proud of Ashlee for taking this important step in her professional development,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “Her commitment to learning, leadership, and continued growth directly benefits our members and the Sycamore business community. The knowledge and connections she gained through Institute will help strengthen the work we do every day to support local businesses, create opportunities, and enhance the quality of life in our community.”

The program has educated chamber, association and nonprofit leaders about how to build stronger organizations, better serve members and become strong business advocates since 1921.

The institute’s curriculum includes four weeklong sessions at four separate university locations nationally. Program participants can grow organizational management skills to aid their organizations through a combination of courses and electives in areas such as finance, membership, advocacy, leadership and marketing.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management vice president Raymond P. Towle said in the news release. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

The Institute for Organization Management is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s professional development program. The institute also is a nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals to foster growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every economic sector.