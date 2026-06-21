Pride Month open mic set for June 23 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will hold an open mic event for teens and adults to celebrate Pride Month on June 23 (OPEN MIC)

The DeKalb Public Library will hold an open mic event for teenagers and adults to celebrate Pride Month.

The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants are invited to perform various types of art mediums.

Performances may include stories, songs, poetry or painting. Due to limited performance time slots, the event is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information or to perform, email emilyb@dkpl.org.