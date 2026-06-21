Genoa manufacturer opens its doors – and its safety program – to NIU students

During a March 2026 visit to Custom Aluminum Products in Genoa, Northern Illinois University engineering students perform a Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) procedure with a Genoa employee. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

The distance between Northern Illinois University’s Engineering Building and Custom Aluminum Products (CAP) in Genoa is 16 miles. But the journey from learning about workplace safety to experiencing it firsthand can be much longer.

Thanks to a semester-long partnership between CAP and the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET), students in NIU’s Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management and Hazard Control courses recently bridged that gap.

Led by Associate Professor Ted Hogan, the students visited CAP four times, gaining firsthand exposure to how safety programs are developed, implemented and continuously improved in a modern manufacturing operation.

During a February 2026 visit, a group of Northern Illinois University students stands outside Custom Aluminum Products in Genoa. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

The experience combined classroom learning with practical application, allowing students to participate in the same types of assessments and evaluations performed by safety professionals every day. The experience builds on Hogan’s longstanding commitment to immersing students in real-world settings.

“Our program has always emphasized connecting classroom concepts to real-world practice,” Hogan said. “Both [CEET Associate Professor] William Mills and I have decades of practical safety experience. We know it’s crucial that students observe workplace challenges firsthand and apply what they’re learning in meaningful ways. Experiences like this help students develop the skills and confidence they’ll need as professionals.”

Custom Aluminum Products is a family-owned business in the aluminum extrusion industry. Founded in 1960, the company has grown from a small storm door and window manufacturer to its current 800,000 square feet of manufacturing space at facilities in Genoa and South Elgin.

Custom Aluminum Products Safety Coordinator Frank Beltran (front left), poses with Northern Illinois University students in Genoa. Beltran told the students their "fresh perspective reinforced the importance of clear communication, strong safety culture, and hands-on learning.” Next to him is NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology Associate Professor Ted Hogan. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

During their visits to the Genoa plant at 312 Eureka Street, NIU students toured CAP’s extrusion, fabrication, finishing and assembly operations while learning how the company develops and maintains Job Safety Analyses (JSAs). As the semester progressed, they worked alongside CAP’s safety team conducting machine guarding assessments, noise monitoring activities and Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) evaluations.

The hands-on experience left a strong impression on many students.

For William Goreth, who has a background both in manufacturing and the military, CAP’s safety processes were a lesson he planned to apply to his military service.

Luana Gilini Pschera was struck by the company’s commitment to safety culture.

“It’s not just a rush to get things ready for an audit,” Pschera said, “… it’s a constant thing. It’s not something you’re scared of because it’s just part of [CAP’s] normal daily activities.”

For Sofia Didenko, the visits helped bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“We learned about different processes in class, but actually seeing the machines that make those things happen and how different companies interact with those machines is always an interesting part to me,” Didenko said.

Northern Illinois University engineering students completed research projects on workplace safety topics and present their findings to Custom Aluminum Products employees at semester's end in spring 2026. Topics included electrical safety, safety culture development and overcoming language barriers in manufacturing safety communications. (Photo provided by Matt Baron)

The collaboration extended beyond the plant floor. Students applied what they learned at CAP to safety projects at NIU’s Facilities Management and Campus Services shops. Students consulted with the shop staff to identify their safety concerns, developed and delivered training, and prepared shop-specific procedures that incorporated safe work practices.

Students completed research projects on workplace safety topics and presented their findings to CAP employees at the conclusion of the semester. Topics included electrical safety, safety culture development and overcoming language barriers in manufacturing safety communications.

According to CAP representatives, the partnership benefited the company as much as the students. Student observations and research provided fresh perspectives while encouraging employees to reflect on their own safety practices and communication strategies.

For CAP Safety Coordinator Frank Beltran, collaborating with the students “reminded me how valuable it is to step back and explain why we do what we do. Their fresh perspective reinforced the importance of clear communication, strong safety culture and hands-on learning.”

The partnership reflects CEET’s focus on experiential learning and industry engagement, giving students opportunities to apply classroom knowledge while building relationships with employers and professionals in the field. It’s expected to continue, too, not only at CAP but at other businesses, noted Hogan.

Over his 15 years at CEET, Hogan has coordinated visits with over 10 companies, including a plastics casting company, an electrical equipment company, a foundry, a custom machine manufacturer and construction companies.

CEET Dean Dave Grewell saluted those efforts by Hogan and others on the faculty who similarly “connect classroom concepts to real workplace challenges.”

“Experiential learning opportunities like this prepare our students to lead from day one in their careers,” Grewell said.