Newark FFA honored at state convention

Tracy Steffen, Toby Steffen and Joe Steffen at the Illinois State FFA Convention. (Photo provided by Joe Steffen)

The Newark High School FFA chapter had students honored at the 98th annual Illinois State FFA convention June 9 through 11.

Isabella Creps, Emma Salato and Trevor Westphal were recognized by winning the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization. It recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrate excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provide outstanding leadership, and scholastic achievement, according to a news release.

Logan Bols, Annalyse Creps, Madelin Dierzen, Connor Fitzgerald, Garett Snyder, Toby Steffen, Gavin Storey and Avery Wickens earned the Illinois State FFA degree, which means they met all requirements, including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agriculture experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence, according to the news release.

Ty Steffen was selected as the recipient of the Sam Taylor Scholarship. This scholarship was established by the Taylor family in memory of Sam Taylor, the 1991-92 State FFA President. This scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors who are FFA members planning to major in agriculture leading to a degree, or a student enrolled in agricultural programs at a two- or four-year college.

The chapter as a whole was selected as a Harvest for All Section and State winner for its efforts to fight food insecurity through raising moneyu, donating food and volunteering hours.

Other awards include Toby Steffen named as a top 10 chapter president and a State Star Farmer finalist, instructor Joe Steffen being named a Golden Owl award finalist, and the chapter being recognized for raising $9,000 in a local campaign.

The convention had more than 5,000 FFA members, advisors and guests.