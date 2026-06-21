Bourbonnais Friendship Festival honors America 250

Carnival rides light up the night sky during the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival at The Grove at Goselin Park as fireworks burst overhead. The 51st annual festival runs June 24–28 and features rides, live entertainment, food, and a 5K run/walk. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival gives the community a chance to start celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The theme for the 51st edition of the fest is “We The People Celebrate America 250.”

“It didn’t take them long to come up with the theme. That worked out well,” Fest Chairman Bob Steinke said.

The festival runs Wednesday through Sunday, June 28, at The Grove at Robert M. Goselin Park.

Goselin was a sergeant in the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry, B Company. He was killed in action in Vietnam in June 1970.

The bands

The bands playing The Grove stage include tribute bands, starting Wednesday with Next Thing Smokin, a country tribute band at 8:30 p.m..

On Thursday, Eagles tribute band Winslow Arizona takes the stage at 6:15 p.m. followed by Voodoo Exiles (Rolling Stones tribute band) at 9 p.m.

If you like the Beach Boys, Sounds of Summer band kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Foreigner tribute band Cold As Ice starts performing at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s music acts are Banned Joe, a tribute to the legends band, at 6:30 p.m., with Haibangers Ball ‘80s tribute band at 9:30 p.m.

“If you look at the bands that are coming, we stepped that up a lot and then we also stepped up the fireworks, like literally double what we did last year,” Steinke said.

The fireworks show kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The annual Bourbonnais Firefighters Fish Fry takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday.

The Children’s Parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Child’s Safety Town located in The Grove. It winds it way through the park, ending at the skate park.

The festival honors veterans with Armed Service Day on Saturday.

For those that like carnival rides, Steinke said there will be even more this year provided by Luehrs’ Ideal Rides.

The proceeds made by the festival help fund local organizations.

“We had a good year last year and we’re pumping it back into the community,” Steinke said.

“That’s a big thing. It’s a celebration, but it’s also a chance for people to help others.”

Grand Parade

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade is Army veteran Barry Baron, who helped his fellow veterans in Kankakee County.

Shortly after graduation from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, he answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army. He was an airborne infantryman with the 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.

Among his many military honors are the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest military decoration for valor in combat, awarded for acts of exceptional heroism while facing enemy forces.

Baron also received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement, the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat, the Air Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Jump Wings, and numerous other commendations recognizing his bravery, sacrifice, and dedicated service.

Determined to continue serving others, Baron pursued higher education, earning an associate degree from Kankakee Community College and a bachelor of science in accountancy from the University of Illinois.

He later helped establish the Kankakee Kruisers wheelchair basketball team, creating opportunities for others and serving as an inspiration through his perseverance and leadership.

Baron’s commitment to public service continued throughout his professional career. He spent 19 years as Adjutant at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno. He also dedicated many years to local government, serving as Village of Bourbonnais Treasurer for five years and Village Trustee for 14 years, and also served as a member of the Kankakee County Board.

Road Closures

Beginning Sunday, William R. Latham Sr. Drive will close from Main Street NW south toward Stratford Drive East, and Plum Creek Drive will close from William R. Latham Sr. Drive to Briarcliff Lane. Both roads will reopen by Monday, June 29. The Briarcliff Professional Center remains open.

On Sunday, June 28, the Grand Parade will close University Avenue from Ward Field to S. Main Street, S. Main Street from University Avenue to Main Street NW, and Main Street NW from S. Main Street to William R. Latham Sr. Drive from approximately 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For the full event festival schedule, visit www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com.