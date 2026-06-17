Gardening group hosts tours in DeKalb

The Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter's 2026 “Get Dirty on the Thirties” Yard Tours in DeKalb (Photo provided by Christine Westman )

The Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter recently held its 2026 “Get Dirty on the Thirties” Yard Tours for club members, plant enthusiasts and community members to explore residential landscapes transformed by natural landscaping.

The free tours were held on May 30 in DeKalb.

Tours highlighted how homeowners can swap traditional turf grass for native ecosystems supporting local pollinators, birds and insects.

Participants exchanged gardening tips and learned from host gardeners. Attendees also examined various native shrubs, prairie plants and active pollinator zones designed for maximum ecological impact.

The “Get Dirty on the Thirties” tour series will continue during the summer. Registration is required. To register, visit rrvcwildones.org.

The Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter's 2026 “Get Dirty on the Thirties” Yard Tours in DeKalb (Photo provided by Christine Westman )

The Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter's 2026 “Get Dirty on the Thirties” Yard Tours in DeKalb (Photo provided by Christine Westman )