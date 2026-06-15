Vocalist David Pfenninger to perform with DeKalb Municipal Band June 16

The DeKalb Municipal Band plays Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the ensemble opens the curtain on their 172nd consecutive summer concert series at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Vocalist David Pfenninger will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at the next concert in its 172nd concert season.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Pfenninger will sing “Stars” from “Les Miserables,” “Luck Be a Lady” from “Guys and Dolls” and “The Piano Man.” Other music in the concert includes “Burst of Flame,” “Italian in Algiers Overture,” “On the Mall” and “España Cani (Paso Doble).”

Pfenninger earned a music education degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s in music education from VanderCook College of Music. He has performed in various Chicagoland area stages, cabaret and concert shows. Pfenninger performs with the Cor Cantiamo choral ensemble. He currently serves as the Gregory Middle School choral director.