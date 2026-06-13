Give DeKalb County raises more than $2.8M, largest amount in 13-year history

Donors set a new Give DeKalb County record this year by contributing more than $2.8 million to local nonprofits providing critical support and services to area residents.

In its 13th year, Give DeKalb County is a community-wide fundraising event coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Since its beginning in 2014, Give DeKalb County donors have raised more than $15.7 million.

“Give DeKalb County continues to show the transformative power of community generosity,” said DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership Director Ben Bingle in a news release. “These results reflect thousands of people choosing to invest in the nonprofits that serve, strengthen, and enrich DeKalb County every day. We are excited and grateful to see this community come together with such generosity, purpose, and pride.”

This year, 158 participating nonprofits and endowment funds received support from 3,232 donors who made 9,833 donations. The Bonus Pool reached $215,000, increasing the impact of gifts made during the giving day.

Give DeKalb County donors, staff and volunteers visiting the DeKalb County Community Foundation (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

“Give DeKalb County is a shared success,” Bingle said. “The final results consist of countless individual acts of generosity and the tremendous work nonprofits do to inspire support for their missions.”

Donors gave by mail between April 23 and May 7 and online from midnight to midnight on May 7 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

At the 24-hour mark, donations totaled more than $2.5 million. Additional mail-in gifts were added on May 14 and May 21 before the final total was announced.

After all donations were tallied, Give DeKalb County 2026 raised a record-breaking $2,881,483, marking the most successful giving day in the event’s 13-year history.

Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center and Give DeKalb County committee chair, said the results demonstrate the generosity and commitment of the DeKalb County community.

DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership director Ben Bingle welcoming Give DeKalb County visitors (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

“The value of Give DeKalb County extends beyond the giving day itself,” Donahoe said in a release. “These funds help nonprofits respond to needs, strengthen programs, and continue delivering services across DeKalb County. Donors are helping create real impact in people’s lives.”

Local Exposure also hosted a special Give DeKalb County Livestream on the evening of May 7, bringing together 21 local organizations for stories, live music, demonstrations and community-centered conversation. Hosted at the Regale Center in Sycamore, the event celebrated local nonprofits, raised awareness and encouraged donations. The Give DeKalb County total surpassed $2 million during the broadcast.

Community partners donated to the Bonus Pool, and media sponsors helped raise awareness by donating promotional support. A full list of of partners and sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The League of Women Voter's of DeKalb County participating in Local Exposure's Give DeKalb County livestream (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership is a membership-based program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Established in 2012, DCNP’s mission is to strengthen the nonprofit sector through leadership, professional development and collaboration. Learn more at DCNP.org. Visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org for final results and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.