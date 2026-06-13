Genoa-Kingston graduate receives wellness scholarship

Hannah Walker (left) and Northern Rehab certified strength and conditioning specialist Melissa Payne Wagner (Photo provided by Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists )

Genoa–Kingston High School graduate Hannah Walker recently was awarded the Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists 2026 Genoa Kingston High School Health and Wellness Scholarship.

Walker was selected for her academic achievement, leadership, wellness, health and service commitment and choice to purse a healthcare field career.

Walker was a member of the cross country, basketball and track and field teams, according to a news release.

She received the All-Conference Scholar Athlete Award in track and field and cross country, was a 2026 National Honors Society member and earned the 2024 Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year Award.

Walker also served as a student ambassador, GK News broadcaster, student assistant and homecoming and prom courts member. She worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor and middle and high school track meet volunteer.

Walker plans on majoring in nursing with a behavioral health and psychology focus at Elmhurst University.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-784-6417.