Sycamore graduate awarded 2026 YEP Changemakers Scholarship

Rayna White, a recent graduate of Sycamore High School, is the recipient of the 2026 YEP Changemakers Scholarship, the DeKalb County Community Foundation announced.

Rayna was a four-year member of Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) and served as Fundraising Chair of the youth-led committee during the 2025-26 program year.

“I am confident that my four years in YEP have contributed to tangible change in the community,” White said in a news release. “YEP has equipped me with the tools to succeed. Now I am going to use those tools for greater good.”

The YEP Changemakers Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award presented annually to a graduating YEP member who exemplifies the values and spirit of youth philanthropy. The scholarship honors the life and legacy of Kurt D. Hudson and is made possible through the support of his family through the YEP Changemakers Scholarship Fund.

To be eligible, applicants must have at least two years of YEP membership. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee made up of YEP alumni and members of the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board of Directors.

About Youth Engaged in Philanthropy

YEP is a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that introduces high school students across DeKalb County to local nonprofits, philanthropy and the grantmaking process. Throughout the program year, members build leadership, communication, and decision-making skills as they evaluate grant applications and recommend how to award more than $15,000 in funding to youth-serving organizations.

The 2025–26 YEP committee included 79 members from high schools and homeschool groups across DeKalb County. At the conclusion of the year, members present their grant recommendations to the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors for final approval.

To learn more, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or contact YEP Manager Kyle White at 815-748-5383.