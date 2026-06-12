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Daily Chronicle

DeKalb residents invited to 1st Ward meeting June 15

DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada speaks in opposition to Donato Solar's plans during a Sept. 8, 2025, meeting of the DeKalb City Council.

Shaw Local 2025 file photo – DeKalb 1st Ward residents are invited to attend an outdoor meeting led by their Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada to discuss concerns, opportunities and issues in the city of DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

By Kate Santillan

DeKalb 1st Ward residents are invited to attend an outdoor meeting led by their Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada to discuss concerns, opportunities and issues in the city of DeKalb.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Mitchell Elementary School, 1240 Normal Road, DeKalb.

The meeting includes discussions on issues, opportunities and concerns in DeKalb’s 1st Ward.

Time also will be allotted for citizen comments. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Participants can livestream or record the meeting.

Attendees are asked to email discussion topics to carolyn.zasada@cityofdekalb.com.

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