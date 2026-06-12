DeKalb residents invited to 1st Ward meeting June 15

Shaw Local 2025 file photo – DeKalb 1st Ward residents are invited to attend an outdoor meeting led by their Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada to discuss concerns, opportunities and issues in the city of DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKalb 1st Ward residents are invited to attend an outdoor meeting led by their Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada to discuss concerns, opportunities and issues in the city of DeKalb.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Mitchell Elementary School, 1240 Normal Road, DeKalb.

The meeting includes discussions on issues, opportunities and concerns in DeKalb’s 1st Ward.

Time also will be allotted for citizen comments. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Participants can livestream or record the meeting.

Attendees are asked to email discussion topics to carolyn.zasada@cityofdekalb.com.