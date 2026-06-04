Beth Fowler’s ‘VMA Legends’ opens June 5 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present “VMA Legends” June 5 through June 7 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will hold debut performances of its new production “VMA Legends.”

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. June 5 and 6 and at 2 p.m. June 6 and 7 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“VMA Legends” features various live dance performances along with pop culture history’s most iconic music videos. The music videos will be projected on the theater’s movie screen. The performance also highlights internationally known artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and the Backstreet Boys. The artists will be celebrated with collaborative tribute mixes featuring their greatest hits.

“It brings the audience the perfect blend of music videos and a live concert feel,” Beth Fowler Dance Company artistic director Beth Fowler said in a news release.

“VMA Legends” opens with choreography honoring Beyoncé. Angelena Vergara of St. Charles will dance the role of Beyoncé.

The ballet will close with a performance of a collection of Lady Gaga songs. The role of Lady Gaga will be performed by Maddy Shannon of St. Charles.

Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance dancers will perform various routines incorporated into the artists’ homages.

For instance, hip hop dancers of all levels will be featured in the Justin Timberlake tribute mix, Fowler said in the news release.

The Beth Fowler School of Dance performers will dance during the Backstreet Boys and Miley Cyrus mixes. The Miley Cyrus mix features songs from Cyrus’ fictional Hannah Montana alter ego, such as “Butterfly Fly Away,” “The Climb,” “Ice Cream Freeze,” and “Ho Down, Throw Down.”

“The young dancers are so excited for this,” Fowler said in the news release.

“VMA Legends” also includes the Beth Fowler School of Dance’s 2026 season competitive group dances.

But it won’t be only the shows themselves that will be legendary. Fowler said the audience will be swept into the full VMA experience from the moment they set foot into the Egyptian Theatre.

The ballet will feature a velvet-roped walkway, a 40-foot-long red carpet, paparazzi and photo opportunities with life-sized cutouts of the performances’ featured artists.

Fowler noted that throughout its history, the Dance Company has earned a reputation for amazing productions, complete with elaborate stage sets and special effects on stage.

“But for this new show, I felt inspired to set the stage from the moment our audience steps into the front lobby of the theater,” Fowler also said in the news release. “So our stage sets have extended to the theater lobby, as well as the stage.”

Tickets cost $24 for adults, $17 for children ages four to 12 and free for children ages three and under. To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.