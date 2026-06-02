Juneteenth Community Festival to unite DeKalb community with live music, food, kids’ activities and more

Demetrius Page, one of the local organizers behind the new Juneteenth Community Festival, poses on May 18, 2026, outside Van Buer Plaza in DeKalb, where the event will be held on June 19, 2026. (Megann Horstead)

Local organizers behind the inaugural Juneteenth Community Festival said they are excited to help bring unity to DeKalb this summer.

The inaugural Juneteenth Community Festival will transform the city’s downtown for one day only, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 19 at Van Buer Plaza, near North Second and Locust streets. Admission is free.

Demetrius Page, who is organizing the festival, said the festival carries a special significance.

“It’s about unity,” Page said. “It’s about bringing everyone together. It’s about learning everyone’s culture. That’s why it’s important for all cultures to come together on that day. I feel like [there’s] division nationally because some cultures, they do their own celebration. But Juneteenth is about unity.”

The new event is separate from another DeKalb Juneteenth event happening a day later. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s 6th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration returns from noon to 4 p.m. at Lions Park, 700 W. Taylor St., DeKalb.

The origins of the festival aim to recognize a milestone achieved in 2021, when the state of Illinois first started recognizing Juneteenth as an official state holiday. That observance, June 19, 1865, mirrored a federally recognized holiday commemorating when the last of the enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, which came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Page said he feels younger generations have lost sight of what freedom is, something their ancestors fought for.

“We have to continue fighting for what is right, and whatever’s not right, you’re going to fight for what needs to be right and don’t ever give up, just keep fighting,” he said. “Our young people need to wake up. That’s the biggest thing. The young people need to wake up and understand that you have rights. You have to understand where you come from, why roots is here, why things has happened and you need to understand that it’s about us. We’re fighting for us.”

Page said the festival is all about love.

“Juneteenth is about bringing people together,” Page said. “That’s why I said I wanted to have it downtown. It’s the center of DeKalb, which is downtown, where everybody feels welcome to walk wherever they want to walk. ... I wanted to have it in the center of downtown, so people can feel like they are a part of something.”

If people go, Page said they will find live music, a DJ, dancing, food, kids’ activities, a vendor area and more.

Jeannie Holiday, who is known as the queen of R&B and soul, is among the performing acts expected to grace the stage with her band. The lineup also includes performances by several local artists.

From the Jerk cuisine of Belly Up and the Mexican fare of Tacostumbras, to DeKalb Fresh Market, festivalgoers will have their pick of options if they’re hungry. All three are expected to serve up good eats at the inaugural Juneteenth Community Festival.

Also, during the event, there will be poetry readings and motivational speakers.

“I want everyone to learn the history because this is the reason why it’s been established for everyone to learn the history of Juneteenth,” Page said.

Page said he’s excited for everyone to experience the festival and what it has to offer the community.

“I just want to give DeKalb a taste,” he said. “I know, for sure, they’re going to love it.”

For information or to get involved in volunteering, sponsoring, or registering as a vendor, visit juneteenth-fest.com.