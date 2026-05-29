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Daily Chronicle

Sycamore woman killed by train in DeKalb identified

Cause of fatal collision remains under investigation, says police chief

Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown here Monday, Nov. 20. 2023.

Train crossing at North Third Street in downtown DeKalb shown here Monday, Nov. 20. 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

By Kelsey Rettke

A Sycamore woman killed by a train in downtown DeKalb on Thursday was identified Friday by police.

The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation, however, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

Julie L. Siddique, 60, died after she was struck by a train Thursday afternoon, Byrd said.

He said her last known address was in Sycamore and that her family had been notified of her death.

DeKalb police responded to a call from Union Pacific about the collision at 1 p.m. near the intersection of South Second and Grove streets.

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Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.