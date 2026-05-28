NIU Hall of Fame quarterback George Bork dead at 84

Former Northern Illinois University quarterbacks Bob Heimerdinger (left) and George Bork pose in front of the NIU quarterback greats window on a window outside the Lincoln Inn in 2014. (Danielle Guerra)

Northern Illinois University Athletics Hall of Famer George Bork died at 84. A two-sport standout at NIU, he was the first Huskie inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bork was a pioneer of the modern passing game, becoming the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for more than 3,000 yards while setting at least 16 national records.

In 1962, his junior season, Bork threw for 2,506 yards and 22 touchdowns. The following year, he threw for 3,077 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading NIU to a 10-0 record, a Mineral Water Bowl victory, and the College Division national championship.

From 1960 to 1963, Bork completed 577 passes for 6,782 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Mount Prospect, Illinois, native and Arlington High School product earned honorable mention AP and UPI All-America honors in 1963 and First Team Little All-American honors in 1962 and 1963. He was IIAC Player of the Year in 1962 and 1963 and received Heisman Trophy votes in 1963. He also played in the Challenge Bowl and North-South Shrine Bowl.

Bork still holds NIU passing records for career completion percentage (64 percent), single-season touchdown passes (32 in 1963), single-game completions (43 against Central Michigan on November 9, 1963), and single-game touchdowns (seven against Wisconsin-Whitewater on September 14, 1963).

NIU Athletics began construction on Huskie Stadium after the 1963 season. The facility became known as “The House the Bork Built.”

Bork played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes from 1964 to 1967.

He also starred in basketball for the Huskies, scoring 1,114 points in three seasons and earning team MVP honors and First Team All-IIAC recognition.

Bork was named to NIU’s All-Century Team in both sports. He was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1983, his jersey number 11 was retired in 1996, and he was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

A celebration of life is being planned.