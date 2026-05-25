Family dog alerts Sycamore residents to garage fire that spread to home

Shaw Local file photo – A family dog alerted the rest of the household to a late-night fire on Friday in Sycamore, authorities said. (Mark Black)

A family dog alerted the rest of the household to a late-night fire on Friday in Sycamore, authorities said.

Sycamore firefighters responded at 11:42 p.m. to a reported garage fire on Darling Court that had rapidly spread to a residence, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The home had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. The family dog alerted the residents to the fire before fire alarms sounded, authorities said.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread from the attached garage into the second-floor attic of the home.

Emergency responders brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes, according to the release. Crews remained at the home for about three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials estimated the fire caused about $395,000 in damage, including to the garage and two vehicles, authorities said.

Crews from surrounding agencies aided the response, including from DeKalb, Elburn, Hampshire, Cortland, Genoa-Kingston, Maple Park, Kirkland, Burlington, ComEd, Nicor and the Sycamore Police Department.