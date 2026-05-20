Five years in, DeKalb’s top cop embraces what he calls proactive approach to community policing

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd talks Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the police department, about his first five year’s on the job and his hopes for the future as he continues to lead the department in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

As DeKalb’s top cop, David Byrd, 59, has a lot on his shoulders to ensure the city is safe, day in and day out.

The DeKalb Police Department fielded 1,748 domestic-related calls in 2025, up from 1,712 in 2024, data shows.

But Byrd gave credit to city staff, the mayor and City Council for backing him with the appropriate police department staffing levels to be proactive versus reactive.

Initially, when he started with the agency, it had 55 sworn officers, he said. Today, the police department is budgeted for 75 sworn officers, but is one short at this time.

“It’s just one tool in a toolbox, but it’s a very big, important, and impactful tool,” Byrd said. “And we need that first.”

Byrd previously said domestic violence is one of the larger crimes beleaguring the police department.

So much so that Byrd said he’d like to establish a standalone domestic violence unit for the agency.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd smiles Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the police department, as he reflects on his first five year’s on the job in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Byrd said the police department prides itself on maintaining relationships with local social service agencies.

“I will say our communication, our line of communication is very strong,” Byrd said.

Byrd commemorated his five-year anniversary with the city of DeKalb last week.

He said it means a great deal to him.

“I definitely felt extremely proud of me,” Byrd said. “I know my family was extremely proud of me.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Byrd said he’s done the best of his ability to serve. He came to DeKalb after retiring from a lengthy career with the Illinois State Police.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd talks Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the police department, about his first five year’s on the job in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

“I adapted to the community, and I gave them everything I had,” Byrd said. “I really learned community policing on the fly.”

He climbs the ranks from captain and colonel to taking over the patrol division at the ISP for nearly 32 years. After assuming the position of police chief in May 2021 with the DeKalb Police Department, Byrd has made his mark in community policing and hopes to keep it that way.

“In my humble opinion, if I can’t truly impact this community as a police officer first, then I don’t think I should be wearing a uniform.” — Chief David Byrd

“DeKalb was where I wanted to be, and it’s because of those officers who are already working here,” Byrd said. “I’m just happy I’m here.”

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he’s enjoyed working with Byrd.

“I’m pleased with the work he’s done,” Nicklas said. “I’m especially pleased about the community service that he is so keen on. And his approachability and accessibility to the general public, which is a real important part, I think, of being a police chief in today’s world.”

Byrd said he’s enjoyed his experience in DeKalb.

“It’s a great place to work,” Byrd said. “It’s a great place to live.”

Byrd said he places great value on building that bridge between the police department and the community.

“We’re constantly building blocks and adding blocks,” Byrd said. “It’s gotten stronger and even up to this point, moving into this summer coming up, when the kids get out, we’ll start Fun Jam [In the Park] again. That’s really been one of the most impactful but also extremely exciting and fun endeavors that I’ve ever participated in in law enforcement.”

The summer initiative bridges community policing with family-friendly fun. Each week, DeKalb police set up games and other activities at area parks and invite children and families to join in.

Byrd said he has a better sense of ownership in ensuring the community’s safety in DeKalb.

“Being Chief of DeKalb, I have an actual community that I have to take care of and a community that I have to bond with,” he said. “With Illinois State Police, you don’t have to bond with any one community because you stretch across the whole state, but there’s ownership with the DeKalb Police Department.”

Byrd gave credit to his staff at the police department for all they do.

Byrd has been bestowed with several accolades during his time as DeKalb police chief, including a state Medal of Honor, for his role in a 2024 stabbing inside the Brian Bemis Toyota dealership.

“In my humble opinion, if I can’t truly impact this community as a police officer first, then I don’t think I should be wearing a uniform,” he said. “And if I ever get to a point where I can’t do those things, then I won’t wear it.”