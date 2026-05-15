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Sound healing session set for May 16 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a sound healing session for residents ages 12 and older to ease their nervous systems and quiet their minds.

The free session will be held at 11 a.m. May 16 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The session features vibrations from drums, crystal singing bowls and Koshi chimes. Participants can bring a towel or yoga mat. A limited number of chairs also will be provided. The session will be led by Bare Soul Healing healing practitioner Noelle. Because of the session being limited to 50 people, the session is first-come, first-served. No registration is required

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois